Sen. Rob Portman offers summer internship program for Ohio students

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) is accepting applications for internship opportunities in his Washington, D.C. and state offices.

“I began my career in public service as a congressional intern and know firsthand the benefits of offering college students an exciting introduction to Congress and the workings of a Senate office,” Portman said. “These young men and women will earn valuable experience as they assist me and my staff on our work to make a difference for Ohio.”

Internships are designed primarily for Ohio students who have completed at least one full year of collegiate undergraduate coursework. Interns are assigned to work alongside staff responsible for the senator’s legislative, press and administrative operations.

Session 1 of the summer internship runs from May 13, 2019 to June 21, 2019, and Session 2 of the summer internship runs from June 24, 2019 to Aug. 2, 2019.

Students who wish to apply for a summer internship may find application information on Portman’s website in the section titled “Students.”

The deadline for applications for summer internships is Feb. 15, 2019. Individuals may contact Portman’s office at Portman_Internships@portman.senate.gov or 202-224-3353 for more information.