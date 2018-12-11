Ladybug Garden Club recognizes businesses for Christmas window displays

GREENVILLE – The Ladybug Garden Club selected three business winners in Downtown Greenville for the 2018 Christmas outstanding window displays.

Handmade decorations was a high priority in selecting the December Christmas winners.

The Bread of Life Bookstore received special recognition for its outstanding Christmas window with a jolly handmade snowman made by the Denlinger family.

The KitchenAid Experience was chosen outstanding for the special passion in recreating a globe owned by manager Gloria Keller-Brinley. The globe was captured in the image art work by Michael Glass.

The handmade ornaments of dresses, tops and jewelry on a pink Christmas tree gave Kirstin Berghoff, owner and manager of Sadie Grace Boutique, the Christmas Community Beautification Award for outstanding achievement in design and maintenance of commercial property and community beautification in Christmas decorating.