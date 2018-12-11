MVCTC recognizes students for random acts of kindness

ENGLEWOOD – During the 2018-19 school year, Miami Valley Career Technology Center will introduce a new student recognition program to encourage the Choose Kindness Campaign started in April of 2018.

The new MVCTC Integrity Award consists of “Caught Being Kind” cards that are awarded to students who are observed demonstrating kindness to other students. The “Caught Being Kind” cards are issued by any MVCTC staff member who observes a random act of kindness and wishes to acknowledge and recognize the student for their kindness/character.

Students receiving a “Caught Being Kind” card put their name on one half of the card and deposit it in the Integrity Award box in each building’s front office. The other half of the card should be kept by the student to take home to share with family.

Each month a drawing is held awarding one lucky “Caught Being Kind” recipient with the MVCTC Integrity Award for each building. The winners receive an MVCTC hooded sweatshirt and are recognized as a monthly Integrity Award winner on social media, the MVCTC website and a special bulletin board in each building.

The goal is to support and reinforce a culture of kindness by recognizing and rewarding random acts of kindness by MVCTC students.

The recipients of the November 2018 Integrity Awards are

Jacob Bowling (auto services student from Northmont). Bowling was presented his award by East Building Principal Dale Winner.

Khali Books (criminal justice student from Vandalia). Books was presented his award by West Building Principal Natasha Norvell.

Courtney Runkel (pre-nursing student from Tri-Village). Runkel was presented her award by West Building Principal Natasha Norvell.

