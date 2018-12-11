Green Wave Navy qualifies for Navy JROTC National Orienteering Invitational

GREENVILLE – The Green Wave Navy is heading to the 2019 Navy JROTC National Orienteering Invitational for the second consecutive year.

The Greenville Senior High School Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps has been notified for the second consecutive year that it is the only school in Ohio within Area 3 to participate in the 2019 Navy JROTC National Orienteering Championship.

Orienteering is a group of events that requires navigational skills using a map and compass to navigate from point to point in diverse and usually unfamiliar terrain. Participants are measured on speed, accuracy and the ability to find control points in the proper order. Participants are given a topographical map, usually a specially prepared orienteering map, which they use to find control points.

Navy nationals will take place Feb. 15, 2019 through Feb. 18 2019 at Vasquez Rock Regional Park in Agua Dulce, California. This will be the second time in the last two years that the Green Wave Navy will represent Area 3 and Greenville.

The estimated cost for a full team to attend and compete for the national trophy this year will be about $18,000, which goes beyond the normal activities that were scheduled and budgeted for. Donation are needed and requested for the cadets to take advantage of this rare opportunity.

Anyone who would like to support the Green Wavy Navy should send any donations to the Greenville Green Wave Navy at 100 Greenwave Way, Greenville, OH 45331.

Individuals also may contact Captain Scott Eberwine, seberwine@gcswave.com, or Chief Stephen Eldred, seldred@gcswave.com, at 937-548-4188 X1118 with any questions.