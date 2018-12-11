Versailles FFA receives donations

VERSAILLES – Versailles FFA recently received a donation from Four Star Veterinary Service LLC, Maria Stein Vet Clinic and Bruns Animal Clinic through Zoetis Animal Health Co.

Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes a diverse portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines designed to meet the real-world needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal owners it supports.

This year, the Zoetis Industry Support Program helped contribute more than$882,000 to FFA chapters across the country.

Bruns Animal Clinic of Versailles, Maria Stein Animal Clinic and Four Star Veterinary Clinic of Chickasaw all chose to give a donation to the Versailles FFA chapter.