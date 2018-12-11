Versailles FFA receives donations

Versailles FFA President Jacob Wuebker is shown receiving a donation from Four Star Veterinary Service LLC, represented by Dr. Bill Minton, as part of the recent Zoetis Program.
VERSAILLES – Versailles FFA recently received a donation from Four Star Veterinary Service LLC, Maria Stein Vet Clinic and Bruns Animal Clinic through Zoetis Animal Health Co.
Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes a diverse portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines designed to meet the real-world needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal owners it supports.
This year, the Zoetis Industry Support Program helped contribute more than$882,000 to FFA chapters across the country.
Bruns Animal Clinic of Versailles, Maria Stein Animal Clinic and Four Star Veterinary Clinic of Chickasaw all chose to give a donation to the Versailles FFA chapter.
Versailles FFA President Jacob Wuebker is shown receiving a donation from Four Star Veterinary Service LLC, represented by Dr. Bill Minton, as part of the recent Zoetis Program.
Versailles FFA Sentinel Cole Luthman and Versailles FFA Secretary Danielle Hesson are shown with Dr. Andy Lefled of Maria Stein Vet Clinic as part of a recent donation through the Zoetis Program.
Versailles FFA Chapter President Jacob Wuebker is shown with Dr. Brad Bruns, who recently donated to the Versailles FFA through the Zoetis Program.