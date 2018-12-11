Versailles FFA to host can food drive

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA will host its 25th annual can food drive to benefit the Versailles Area Council of Churches.

Students participating in this drive are from Versailles Middle School and Versailles High School. In the high school cans will be collected in students’ first period classes, and in the middle school cans are collected in the homeroom.

The can food drive starts Dec. 13 and runs through Dec. 19. On Dec. 19 the can food items will be delivered to the Council of Churches in Versailles and help serve the need in Versailles and surrounding area all winter.

Also included in the can food drive are toilet paper, paper towels, household cleaning items and bathroom items. Organizers ask for no home can goods.

The high school first period class based on an average that collects the most cans will earn a pizza party, and the top homeroom class in the junior high based on an average that collects the most cans also will earn a pizza party.

In the high school money also can be collected and $1 is worth two cans. All the money is given to the Council of Churches who purchase meat and supplies they need.