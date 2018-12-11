Versailles FFA to host soup and sandwich social

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA and Versailles FFA alumni once again will sponsor a soup and sandwich social on Feb. 2, 2019.

This activity is in conjunction with the varsity girls basketball game against Russia and the varsity boys basketball game against Anna.

The soup and sandwich social will feature chili, chicken noodle soup, a variety of sandwiches and desserts.

Serving will be from noon to 8:30 p.m. in the Versailles Schools cafetorium at 280 Marker Road, and carry out will be available as well.

The proceeds from this activity help fund scholarships given through the Versailles FFA alumni and activities of the Versailles FFA chapter.