Woman transported by Careflight after ATV accident

CASTINE – A woman was airlifted by Carefight early Wednesday morning after being injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident just south of Castine.

At approximately 8:50 a.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and Careflight along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of U.S. Route 127 south of Castine in regards to injuries from an ATV accident.

According to officials, a blue 2007 Polaris Magnum 325 ATV operated by Brittany Anderson, 26, of Arcanum, rolled over and came to rest on top of her while she was riding the ATV on the property.

Anderson was treated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue before being transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight for what was described as significant injuries. Her condition is stable, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

According to officials on the scene, a woman was thrown off an all-terrain vehicle behind the private property located on U.S. Route 127 and suffered head and/or possible neck and back injuries. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate