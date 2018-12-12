Darke County to participate in Audubon’s 119th annual Christmas Bird Count

GREENVILLE – The National Audubon Society invites birdwatchers to participate in the longest-running community science survey, the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count.

On Dec 16 birders and nature enthusiasts in Darke County will take part in this tradition, many rising before dawn to participate. Counts are open to birders of different skill levels. Youth who are interested in birding are encouraged to participate.

Data compiled in Darke County will record every individual bird and bird species seen in a specified area, contributing to a vast community science network that continues a tradition stretching back more than 100 years.

Birders of all ages are welcome to contribute to this nationwide community science project, which provides ornithologists with a crucial snapshot of native bird populations during the winter months.

Each individual count is performed in a count circle with a radius of 7.5 miles. The count in Darke County is centered where U.S. Route 127 crosses over U.S. Route 36.

A minimum of 10 volunteers are needed, including a compiler who coordinates the process, in the count circle. The volunteers break up into small parties and follow assigned routes, which change little from year to year, counting every bird they see. In most count circles, some people also watch feeders instead of following routes.

For the past 20 years the Audubon Christmas Bird Count has been sponsored by the Darke Countians for Wildlife Conservation and the Darke County Birders.

To sign up for the count or to ask questions, contact Bob Welch at 937-423-1596 or glennwelch1@gmail.com.