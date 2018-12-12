DAR awards certificate to the Greenville VFW Post 7262

Fort GreeneVille chapter DAR recently awarded a certificate to the Greenville VFW Post 7262. The certificate was awarded for the VFW’s continuous support to the various veteran/military related projects that Fort GreeneVille DAR has done in the past and currently. Pictured are Post 7262 Commander Ron Mills, Vice Regent Brenda Arnett, Karen Burkett and Mary Jane Dietrich.

