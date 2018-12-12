Arcanum High School names November students of the month

ARCANUM – Arcanum High School’s students of the month for November are Brody Williams and Aidan O’Brien.

Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Williams and O’Brien were nominated because of the accountability and service that they demonstrate at AHS.

Williams was nominated because of the effort that he has demonstrated in class. He consistently works very hard even when challenged with difficult problems.

O’Brien also leads through service at AHS. She consistently helps others during the school day.

The student of the month program is sponsored by Hot Head Burritos and McDonald’s.