Darke County elections director submits resignation

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections will be on the hunt for a new director to run the county’s elections following the resignation of current Elections Director Luke Burton, effective Dec. 31.

Burton, who was sworn in January 2017, said he has accepted the position of director at the Licking County Board of Elections.

Administrative Assistant Sue Snipes will act as interim director beginning Jan. 1 until a new director is hired by the board.

Burton replaced the former director, Becky Martin, who resigned Dec. 31, 2016.

During his two-year stint, Burton saw the county’s poll workers receive e-pollbooks for voter registration. As well, he pushed for the county to upgrade its outdated voting machines, a goal which may be reached in 2019 thanks to a $650,000 grant from the state.

“I have had a good discussion with my board and several of the county elected officials the past couple days,” Burton said. “This was a very hard decision to leave, but ultimately I had an incredible opportunity with a much larger county.”

“Darke County is a great place to live. I am from rural Pike County, and everyone here has made me feel like I belong. I’m proud of the way I conducted the office, and I’m proud of the improvements made to this office under my leadership,” he added. “The board knows I am always available by phone or email to help and give advice if needed. I hope the work I have done here will have a positive, lasting impact on Darke County’s elections for years to come.”

