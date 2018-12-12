MVCTC eye care program holds graduation ceremony

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center Eye Care/Ophthalmic Assistant Program held its graduation ceremony on Dec. 7 in the MVCTC Student Activity Center.

The center was full of family and friends there to support the graduates in attendance. Multiple faculty and staff also were in attendance to congratulate the graduates on successful completion of the rigorous program.

The high demand for ophthalmic assistants, results in a nearly 100 percent job placement rate. Ultimately the students graduate from the program with the ability to enter the ophthalmic workforce at a competitive salary/wage. Recent graduates have obtained positions with a starting wage close to $20 an hour and an opportunity for a raise once they obtain their Certified Ophthalmic Assistant credential.

The graduates successfully completing the program were:

Charlesdrea Bumphus from Bellbrook

Aubree Cash from Dayton

Abigail Pfahl from Arcanum

Ronnie Reid from Dayton

Elaina Wassom from New Paris

Brittany Wylie from New Lebanon

