Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association plans beginning beekeeping class

CELINA – Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association will hold its fifth annual beginning beekeeping class Feb. 9, 2019 at the Richardson-Bretz Building in Celina.

The Richardson-Bretz Building is located behind the Mercer County Library, and the address is 119 W. Fulton St., Celina. The class will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. There will be doughnuts and drinks available and a one hour lunch break at about noon.

Topics that will be discussed will include, but not limited to, honeybee casts, caring for honeybees, honeybee biology, honeybee nutrition, equipment needed, parts of the hive, pests and diseases and products from the hive. There will be demonstrations on assembling hive equipment. The club also will provide information on ordering bees from Northern Climate Stock.

The cost of the class is $50 and includes “Honey Bee Biology and Beekeeping” by Dewey M. Caron with Lawrence John Connor, a one-year membership to GGLBA and Ohio State Beekeepers Association. Beekeeping supply catalogs, literature and handouts will be given to all enrollees along with chances to win many beekeeping door prizes. The book is a $65 value, and the club memberships are a $35 value.

Dwight Wells from Tipp City will be the main instructor. Wells is a recognized speaker from many states and collaborates with Greg Hunt of Purdue University on improving the “Indiana leg chewers,” a genetic strain with traits that attack the pest, Varroa Mite. Wells also has taught queen grafting and is director of Sustainable Genetic Technologies Network, a collaborative effort in artificial insemination with Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

Registration is limited to 35 people and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Enroll by contacting Richard McNaughton at 419-733-7424 or Mark Beougher at 419-305-8662.

Checks are made payable to Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association and sent to: GGLBA, ℅ Treasurer Richard McNaughton, 303 E. Market Street, Celina, OH 45822.

Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association meets monthly at the St. Marys Community Library on the second Tuesday of the month. The meeting is from 7 until 9 p.m. and is open to the public.

Individuals can visit the Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association on Facebook and find it on the web at www.gglba.ohiostatebeekeepers.org. GGLBA practices and teaches sustainable beekeeping with local adapted genetic stock.