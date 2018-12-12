Cancer Association of Darke County announces new fundraiser

DARKE COUNTY – The Cancer Association of Darke County is selling subs and brownies as a fundraiser to benefit local cancer patients.

The subs sell for $5 or $5.50 and the brownies are $1.The proceeds will be used to help local cancer patients.

The orders must be in by Jan. 16, 2019. Orders can be picked up from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019 at First Assembly of God, 7219 State Route 118, Greenville.

Individuals can get order forms by stopping in at the cancer office at 1111 Sweitzer St. in the Wayne Cancer Center, by emailing director@cadcinfo.org or calling the office at 548-9960.

The cancer center will be closed from Dec. 22 through Jan. 6, 2019 so individuals are encouraged to contact the office as soon as possible to place an order.