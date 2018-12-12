Greenville Schools Foundation announces 500 Club winners

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Schools Foundation continues to support Greenville students by awarding grants to district leaders to fund projects and purchases that benefit a wide variety of student activities.
The 500 Club raffle, going on now for the fourth year in a row, offers three opportunities to win each month – all for a ticket costing $10. Proceeds from the sale of tickets go directly to help make these extra student activities possible.
Winners for the last four months are as follows:
September
$50 Bob Nelson
$20 Beth Arnold
$10 Susan Barker
October
$50 Becky Curtis
$20 Jody Harter
$10 Charlene Thornhill
November
$50 John Buchy
$20 Mike Koenig
$10 Karen Jauss
December
$50 Shirley VandenBosch
$20 Jason Shields
$10 Tim McKibben
There are still 15 chances to win. Community members can help support Greenville students and win cash by calling 548-9895 or 548-1530.