Union City Police arrest 2 on felony drug charges

UNION CITY, Ind. — A Celina, Ohio, woman and a Portland, Indiana, man are facing felony drug charges following their arrest Tuesday in Union City, Indiana.

At approximately 8 p.m., Union City Indiana Patrolman Tyler Hobbs, along with officers from the Union City Ohio Police Department, responded to 709 W. Division St., Union City, Indiana, in an attempt to locate Amy L. Gambill, 29, who was wanted on two warrants for unpaid child support. Hobbs was allowed inside the residence by the home owner, who then located Gambill along with Kerry L. Meredith, 37, in an upstairs bedroom.

Upon making contact with Gambill, Hobbs observed her throw something underneath a desk. While speaking with Gambill and Meredith, Hobbs observed a clear plastic bag containing a crystallike substance and a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance in plain view on the desk in the room.

Hobbs received consent to search the bedroom from the home owner. While searching the bedroom, the officer located approximately 10 grams of methamphetamines, 6 grams of fentanyl and several syringes. Further investigation revealed that Gambill had thrown a syringe under the desk.

Hobbs placed Gambill and Meredith under arrest and they were transported to the Randolph County Jail. Gambill was booked into jail on charges of possession of methamphetamines (Level 5 Felony), possession of narcotic drug (Level 5 Felony), possession of a legend injection device (Level 6 Felony) and two active warrants for unpaid child support. Meredith was booked in jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamines (Level 5 Felony), possession of a narcotic drug (Level 5 Felony) and possession of a legend injection device ( Level 6 Felony).

“Our officers work hard to make a difference in our great community,” said Assistant Chief Bill Bradbury, who added, “Taking drugs off our streets can have a huge impact and can saves lives.”

Those who suspect or witness illegal drug activity in the area are asked to call the Union City Indiana Police Department anonymous tipline at 765-287-5393 or the Union City Ohio Police Department anonymous tipline at 937-459-1210. All calls are confidential.