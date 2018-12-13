Arrest warrants issued for suspects in armed robbery

GREENVILLE – Arrest warrants have been issued for two men suspects of committing an armed robbery in Greenville.

A robbery occurred on Dec. 5 in the 400 block of Armstrong Street in Greenville. During the robbery, a firearm was brandished and items were stolen from an elderly victim.

According to the Greenville Police Department, investigations revealed that Michael A. Keeton, 31, and Charles Gray, 31, both of Richmond, Indiana, are the suspects in the robbery. Arrest warrants have been issued for Keeton and Gray through the Darke County Common Pleas Court for aggravated robbery.

Keeton and Gray are believed to be in the Richmond, Indiana area. They are thought to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that may lead to Keeton’s or Gray’s arrest is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information regarding any crime is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103 or the Darke County Crime Stoppers tip line at 937-547-1661. All callers may remain anonymous.