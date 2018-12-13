Franklin Monroe-MVCTC FFA goes Christmas caroling in Greenville

GREENVILLE – Franklin Monroe had the honor of going Christmas caroling on Dec. 12 in the city of Greenville.

The group went to The Village Greene Retirement Community, Heartland of Greenville and Rest Haven. While at each of these locations, the students walked through the halls singing various Christmas carols. Occasionally, when they would find a group of individuals sitting in one of the large community room areas, they would stop and sing a few songs for the group. They were even invited into several of the rooms to share their singing talents with individual residents.

The FFA members prepared for this activity by selecting a variety of Christmas carols and creating a song book with the lyrics. During homeroom throughout the week, the students gathered in the ag. shop and practiced to get more familiar with the songs. They also took time on the bus ride to get one last practice in before presenting their talents to the residents of these assisted living facilities.

The students spent about 30 minutes at each of these locations, and it was easy to see that this activity was fun and exciting for everyone involved. The students were smiling and laughing throughout the event.

As far as the residents were concerned, many of them joined in with the singing if they knew the words. There was even one resident who followed the group around throughout its time at that location.

The evening was capped off with a dinner in Greenville where the students enjoyed each other’s company and revisited some of the events of the evening. On the ride back to the high school, several of the members shared how much fun they had and they are ready to do this again next year.

The FFA chapter thanked the administrations at both the Miami Valley Career Technology Center and Franklin Monroe for supporting this activity.

Along with FFA Adviser Kevin Bergman, the following members attended this activity: Zach Little, Katie Ressler, Kaden Spirito, Kim Fourman, Cavin Baker, Reagan Warner, Parker Scharr, Caroline Kress, Micah Delk, Dean Sease, Caitlynne Kinard, Makayla Knipp, Elisabeth Williams, Brendan Hosler and Morgan Hissong.