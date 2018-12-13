Versailles FFA visits Versailles Health Care Center

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA made its monthly visit to the nursing home on Dec. 10.

Members assisted the residents in making a reindeer ornament. FFA members brought in snacks for the residents. Along with the snacks, the FFA donated extra fruit from its fruit sales to the Versailles Health Care Center.

A special thanks was given to Emily Delzeith for bringing the homemade cookies and to Paige Gasson and Lexie DeMange for designing the craft.

Members who attended included Zach Watren, Emily Delzeith, Paige Gasson, Lauren Nieport, Lexie Demange, Laura Wuebker, Franklin Shimp, Abby Petitjean and Ashleigh Shimp.