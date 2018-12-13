Union City Lions celebrate Christmas gathering

GREENVILLE – The Union City Lions met on Monday evening at JT’s Brew & Grill in Greenville for their annual Christmas gathering.

Forty-four Lions and guests were present for the evening of fun and fellowship.

Lion Hoddy Speight was chairman of the event with help from President Joe Wyant and Dan Green. Karen Carpenter was recognized for making cookies for the Lions Blood Draw. The ladies in attendance received Christmas ornaments from the Corner Cupboard.

After the meal all were invited to Lion Dan Green’s house where he and his wife, Fawn, provided dessert for the group.