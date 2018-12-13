Greenville Federal supports Garst Museum

GREENVILLE – The Garst Museum is thankful for Greenville Federal, museum officials said, as the bank continues its long-time support as a Corporate Gold Member.

“Garst Museum owes its success to the community’s support,” Garst Museum CEO Clay Johnson said. “Greenville Federal’s support is instrumental in allowing the museum to maintain and grow its programs and preservation efforts. As a nonprofit organization, the museum relies on the generosity of businesses like Greenville Federal to fulfill its mission.”

The Darke County Historical Society and the Garst Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve, exhibit, study and interpret materials relating to the history and culture of Darke County as it represents a crossroads of the American experience.

The DCHS operates the Garst Museum in Greenville and its 35,000-square-foot campus houses more than 300,000 artifacts. Permanent exhibitions of national significance include the National Annie Oakley Center, the Treaty of Greenville, Lowell Thomas, Ohio Native Americans and the multi-racial settlement of Longtown.

For more information about the award-winning Garst Museum, see www.garstmuseum.org.