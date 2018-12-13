Tickets available for New Year’s Eve bash

GREENVILLE – Community members can ring in the new year in style and light up the night at a glittering New Year’s Eve celebration.

Guests are invited to dress up in their finest threads and dance the night away at this party featuring live music, hors d’oeuvres, party favors, midnight snacks and a complimentary glass of champagne to toast the new year.

Throughout the night there will be chances to win prizes, signature cocktails at the fully stocked cash bar and a photobooth for capturing memories.

The musical entertainment for this event will feature the Kim Kelly Orchestra, a 17-piece band based out of Dayton and offering a wide selection of styles ranging from big band/swing, classic and contemporary rock, latin, ballads, modern pop and broadway/show selections.

Kim Kelly and his orchestra primarily play to private and public audiences in the tri-state area (Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana) but routinely travel throughout the United States. Their most recognizable out-of-state event was a Super Bowl Gala for the Dallas Cowboys.

Tickets for this entertainment-filled evening are $50 each, $80 per couple or $300 for a table of eight. Individuals can purchase tickets online or at the Main Street Greenville office (located in the Welcome Center at 421 S. Broadway). Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite.com. Online ticket sales are subject to an additional processing fee.

All proceeds benefit Main Street Greenville, a non-profit organization dedicated to revitalizing downtown Greenville. Anyone who is interested in purchasing tickets or have questions should contact Crysta at 937-548-4998 or info@mainstreetgreenville.org.