Joelle York to preform at Gospel Music Center

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Gospel Music Center will present Joelle York and her daughter Alysa in a special Christmas program singing favorite Christmas carols at 7 p.m. Dec. 20.

Joelle (Schmid) York, originally from Coldwater, has been a resident of Dark County for 32 years. She has been married to her husband, Ben York, for 21 years. They have three teenage daughters and reside in Greenville.

York is an independent vocalist. She sings for weddings, funerals, anniversaries, benefits, Christmas parties, Greenville horse parade, as well as singing the national anthem in many places.

“I enjoy performing anywhere needed,” she said. “I enjoy giving my gift back to the community.”

The York family we present a holiday celebration. Admission is free. A love offering will be taken.

The Gospel Music Center is located at 340 North Howard St., Union City, Indiana. Terry and Raine, directors of the center, can be reached at 937-423-6335 or 937-467-9305.