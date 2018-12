GREENVILLE — The treasurer of the Board of Education of the Greenville City School District has called a regular meeting of the board at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Anna Bier Civic Center, Memorial Hall, Greenville.

The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the board.

Preceding the regular meeting, there is to be a work session at 6 p.m., which is to be an informational session with presentations on construction delivery process.