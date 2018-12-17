Greenville BPW Club celebrates Christmas

GREENVILLE – The Melody Line chorus group entertained the Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club at the Christmas meeting held on Dec. 13.

The group is comprised of pianist Terri Fryman and singers Marilyn Light, Becky Hartnagle, Kathy Douds, Leigh Fletcher, Cathy Cornell. Debbie Weyrick, Mary Kell, Brenda McCoy and Ann White.

The meeting was hosted by the Christmas Committee members Vicki Cost, Lindsey Gehret, Leigh Fletcher, Desteni Mason, Kristina Heath and Brenda Miller. It was held at the Brethren Retirement Center.

This year the local BPW group collected gently used stuffed toys as well as paper products, shampoo and conditioner, Tide laundry soap, kitchen trash can and bags, diapers, children and family oriented videos and DVDs and cash donations for the Darke County Shelter from Violence. Shelter Director Annie Sonner was present to accept all donations and expressed her thanks for the club’s generosity.

Guest Night Chair Debbie Niekamp held the Super Raffle drawing that was introduced at the What a Girl Wants guest night meeting in October. The winners were Betty Hartzell, two-night stay – StoneHead Ridge Cabin, Brown County, Indiana (Deb Niekamp); Kathy O’Dell, Frederic Duclos sterling silver necklace and earrings (Wieland Jewelers); Sue Newland, 39-inch Element Smart TV (Your Expert Mortgage Team – John & Kristina Heath); Eileen Litchfield, Suds in a Bucket Cleaning Service three hours (Loure Bohn); and Carey Driscoll – three-speed hand blender (KitchenAid Experience).

Niekamp thanked all businesses for their support and donations to the Super Raffle Drawing. Proceeds go to granting scholarships to the young women of Darke County.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information. The club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting.

Those interested in learning more about the club can contact Membership Chair Sonya Crist at 937-423-3657 or sonyacrist@gmail.com.