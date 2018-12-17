Greenville BPW puts on Breakfast with Santa

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club held its annual Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 1 at the Greenville VFW.

The event is a fundraiser held to raise money to grant college scholarships to the young women of Darke County. A breakfast of eggs, sausage, doughnut holes, orange juice and milk were served to all those attending. Each child received a gift from Santa.

The event was a success due to member support and donations made by businesses in the community. Businesses donating to the Breakfast with Santa were Duane Edwards, Winner’s Meats, Greenville VFW, Weaver Brothers, Eikenberry’s IGA, Early Bird/Keith Foutz and Downing Fruit Farms.

Once again the BPW Club had additional help from the students of the Supply Chain Management Class from Greenville High School. The group’s instructor/adviser is Dara Buchy. The students helped set up the hall, cook the breakfast of eggs and sausage and served those attending. The club thanked all of the students from Supply Chain Management for their contribution in this event.

The club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting. Those interested in learning more about the club can contact Membership Chair Sonya Crist at 937-423-3657 or sonyacrist@gmail.com.