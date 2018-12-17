Wieland Jewelers donates grand prize for DCCA Ruby Giveaway

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts recognized Wieland Jewelers and Dean and Arlene Bankson for their donation to DCCA’s Ruby Year Celebration.

A custom ruby and diamond necklace was designed by Dean Bankson specifically for DCCA as the Ruby Giveaway grand prize.

“DCCA is grateful for Wieland Jewelers’ donation and sponsorship of the 2018-19 Ruby Celebration Season at the Impresario Level, DCCA’s highest level of sponsorship,” DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan said. “The necklace is unique and a beautiful expression of art, just like our organization. What a wonderful way to celebrate DCCA’s 40th season.”

The ruby and diamond necklace is just under a karat in gem weight featuring a ruby offset by two diamonds in a 14K white gold setting on a 20 inch wheat chain. Individuals can get a glimpse of this beauty in person as it will be on display at Wieland Jewelers in downtown Greenville.

Expanding on the Ruby Celebration Season theme, 2018-19 DCCA Artist Series subscribers have been entered to win a “ruby” themed gift for each Artist Series event. So far, giveaways have included 40 red roses from Helen’s Flowers and a bottle of red wine handpicked by Ted and Diana Abney from The Bistro Off Broadway.

The grand prize Ruby Giveaway will be drawn at the final DCCA season performance of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra on May 11 after “A Ruby Celebration,” a concert created by Toledo Symphony Orchestra especially for Darke County Center for the Arts. The performance provides a festive conclusion to a glittering season, featuring songstress Joan Ellison performing classic American songs by Gershwin as well as standards made popular by Judy Garland.

Darke County Center for the Arts presents and promotes performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment.

For more information of upcoming DCCA events or to purchase tickets contact the DCCA office at 937-547-0908 or visit its website at www.DarkeCountyArts.org.