Knights of Columbus, Versailles Lions Club present check to food pantry

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Knights of Columbus and Versailles Lions Club presented a check to the Council of Churches food pantry.

Both service organizations thanked the Versailles and surrounding communities for their support of the Benefit Breakfast held on Dec. 2 at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall. This is the 28th year for this event benefiting the food pantry. Appreciation also was given to all of the volunteers who lent a hand in making this event successful.

Next year’s breakfast will be Dec. 1, 2019.