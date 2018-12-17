Knights of Columbus, Versailles Lions Club present check to food pantry

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Knights of Columbus and Versailles Lions Club presented a check to the Council of Churches food pantry.
Both service organizations thanked the Versailles and surrounding communities for their support of the Benefit Breakfast held on Dec. 2 at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall. This is the 28th year for this event benefiting the food pantry. Appreciation also was given to all of the volunteers who lent a hand in making this event successful.
Next year’s breakfast will be Dec. 1, 2019.
The Versailles Knights of Columbus and Versailles Lions Club presented a check to the Council of Churches food pantry. Pictured are Dave Bey of the Versailles Lions Club, Dan Brown of the Versailles Council of Churches, Brian Heitkamp and Luke Subler of the Versailles Knights of Columbus.