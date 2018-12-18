Seat belts credited in preventing injuries in head-on collision in Versailles

VERSAILLES – Seat belts are credited in the prevention of injuries in a head-on collision Monday afternoon in Versailles.

Emergency personnel from Versailles Fire and Rescue along with officers from the Versailles Police Department were dispatched to the 10000 block of Kley Road in Versailles in regards to a two-vehicle head-on accident with possible injuries.

According to the Versailles Police Department, a light blue Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling southbound on Kley Road when the driver attempted to make a left-hand turn into the lot located at 10473 Kley Road. The driver failed to yield to a northbound gray Chevy Tahoe, causing a head-on collision.

The elderly female driver, and sole occupant of the Grand Marquis, stated to officers on the scene she was blinded temporarily from the sun and was unable to see the oncoming traffic before she made her turn. She was examined on the scene by Versailles Rescue and treated for minor injuries before refusing transport to a hospital.

The male teenage driver of the Chevy Tahoe and his passenger were uninjured in the accident and released at the scene after refusing treatment.

All who were involved in the accident are reported to have been wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident, which emergency personnel credit in preventing any major injuries from occurring.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Versailles Police Department.

