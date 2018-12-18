Driver escapes injury in rollover accident

NEAVE TOWNSHIP – Injuries were avoided Tuesday morning in a single vehicle rollover accident that the driver said was caused by an icy roadway.

At approximately 7:10 a.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to State Route 503 in the area of State Route 121 in regards to a single vehicle rollover accident with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, preliminary investigations revealed a red Ford sedan was traveling eastbound on State Route 503 when the driver failed to negotiate a turn and went off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle narrowly missed making contact with an utility pole while knocking over and breaking off numerous fence posts before continuing on into a field, causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its top.

The female driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was examined on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue before refusing treatment and transport.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

A vehicle narrowly missed making contact with an utility pole while knocking over and breaking off numerous fence posts before continuing on into a field, causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its top. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_WEB-010-2-1-1.jpg A vehicle narrowly missed making contact with an utility pole while knocking over and breaking off numerous fence posts before continuing on into a field, causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its top. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A vehicle narrowly missed making contact with an utility pole while knocking over and breaking off numerous fence posts before continuing on into a field, causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its top. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_WEB-003-2-.jpg A vehicle narrowly missed making contact with an utility pole while knocking over and breaking off numerous fence posts before continuing on into a field, causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its top. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A vehicle narrowly missed making contact with an utility pole while knocking over and breaking off numerous fence posts before continuing on into a field, causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its top. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_WEB-015-2-.jpg A vehicle narrowly missed making contact with an utility pole while knocking over and breaking off numerous fence posts before continuing on into a field, causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its top. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate