January is Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month

DAYTON – Community Blood Center will begin the New Year by joining blood donation advocates across the state in the first celebration of January as Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month.

Supporters hope this new legislation will raise awareness about the necessity of blood donations, encourage more people to donate, including a new generation of young donors, and honor all donors for helping save the lives of fellow Ohioans.

CBC will host a news conference at 10 a.m. Jan. 4, 2019 at the Dayton CBC Donor Center, 349 S. Main St., Dayton, to officially kick-off the inaugural January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. All donors and supporters are invited to the celebration.

Rep. Stephen Huffman (R-Tipp City), chairman of the House Health Committee, an emergency room physician and a life-long blood donor introduced House Bill 252 in the summer of 2017. He guided it through unanimous approval in both the House and Senate and to the desk of Gov. John Kasich who signed it into law on Feb. 8.

On Nov. 6 Rep. Huffman won election to Ohio’s 5th Senate District.

“My mom and dad gave blood,” Rep. Huffman said. “When I was a resident I saw how important it was to give. I donated directly for my son Will when he was born 12 weeks premature. I appreciate what blood donors and blood centers do for my patients and others. I was happy to be able to donate for my son and to all others in need of blood.”

The act states, “The month of January is designated as ‘Blood Donor Awareness Month’ to increase public awareness of the need for blood donations, to encourage the public to give blood, and to recognize the lifesaving contributions of blood and platelet donors.”

Rep. Huffman chose January for Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month to coincide with January National Blood Donor Month, a tradition that began in 1970 to raise awareness that blood is often in short supply during the winter months.

“It is my sincere hope that it will make a difference, that it will inspire our citizens to act, and it will most importantly save lives every day across our great state,” Rep. Huffman said. “We have a growing need to get the young people involved. To teach them that it’s easy to start giving blood as part of service to others.”

Donors can connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Individuals can get fast and complete answers on how to make their first donation, organize a blood drive or bring Community Blood Center’s education program to a school. People can get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to Community Blood Center’s social media pages or schedule an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on their height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Donors can make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana)Valleys.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org.