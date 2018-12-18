Safety Council learns OSHA’s top 10, donates to Brethren Retirement Community

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Safety Council sponsored by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly luncheon meeting on Thursday at the Brethren Retirement Community.

The program topic was, OSHA’s Top 10.

Safety Council members learned about OSHA’s Top 10 as a tool for employers to start a find-and-fix safety program. A list was presented to see how it might fit in the workplace.

The program speakers were Jeff Francis, chief operating officer and executive vice president, Phelan Insurance Agency, Inc., and Jerry McEldowney, environmental, health and safety manager, human resources, Midmark Corp.

During the meeting, the Safety Council awarded a check in the amount of $2,000 to the BRC. The BRC has provided meeting space and a meal for the Safety Council for more than 20 years. The check was presented to BRC President and Chief Executive Officer John Warner, BRC Chef Mike Randolph and BRC Director of Pastoral Care Chaplin Todd Reish.

“On behalf of the board, residents and staff of Brethren Retirement Community, I want to say thank you for your extreme generosity. This will help us continue our ministry and mission here in the Darke County community, so we consider it very much an honor to receive this and we’ll put this to good use,” Warner said.

The Darke County Safety Council is co-sponsored by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce and the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Division of Safety and Hygiene.

Thousands of Ohio employers find value and worker’s compensation premium rebates by actively participating in their local safety councils. To earn safety council rebate, employers must meet rebate eligibility requirements in one of 80 BWC-sponsored safety councils.

For more information on how to join the Safety Council, visit Darke County Chamber website or contact the Darke County Chamber at 937-548-2102.