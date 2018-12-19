GriefShare program restarting

GREENVILLE – Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing from the loss of a loved one when friends and family have returned to their daily routines.

GriefShare is a 13-week program where individuals can find encouragement, support and help in grieving the loss of a loved one. The DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories followed by small group discussion about the video along with a workbook.

Bereavement experiences may be recent or not so recent. Past participants have related how helpful the information and follow-up discussions were to them.

GriefShare will be held on Tuesday nights beginning Jan. 15, 2019 at the Greenville Public Library. The price of the seminar is $25 a person, which includes the workbook.

To register, call Sylvia McKibben at 937-548-5207 or Melissa Werling at 937-467-1799. If no answer, leave a name and number and someone will return the call.

Jeff Harper is lead pastor at EUM Church. The contemporary worship services are Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 9, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m. at the Worship Center located at 1451 Sater St. A traditional worship service is Sunday 9:45 a.m. at the Downtown Campus at 111 Devor St. in Greenville.

Kidmunity Children’s Ministry is available for kids age birth through grade six at the 6:30 p.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. services. The Downtown Campus, 111 Devor St., houses the offices.

For more information, go to www.eumchurch.org or call 937-548-3211.