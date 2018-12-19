Farmland preservation applications available for Darke County landowners

GREENVILLE – Darke Soil & Water Conservation District announced that applications for the Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program are now available.

The LAEPP provides funding to farmland owners for placing a perpetual agricultural easement on their property. This permanent, voluntary easement is a legally binding restriction placed on a farm that will forever protect farmland from development. LAEPP is a very competitive program that allows the current owners to continue to own the land as well as preserve the productivity of their farm for future generations.

The LAEPP easement requires the farm remain permanently in agriculture production. Selected farms must be 40 acres or more, actively engaged in farming, participate in the Current Agricultural Use Valuation program, demonstrate good stewardship of the land, have the support of their local government and not lay directly in the path of development. Landowners may use the proceeds of the easement in any way they wish, but most reinvest it in their farm operations.

Those who own a farm in Darke County and are interested in preserving the farmland can visit www.darkeswcd.com to learn more about the program and request an application. For additional information and questions call the Darke SWCD office at 937-548-1715, extension 3. The local deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2019.