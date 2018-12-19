Franklin Monroe honors students of the month

Abigail Krauss, Rebecca Trent, Ashton Combs and Kolby Rogers were named Franklin Monroe’s students of the month for November 2018, and Caroline Kress, Mason Lair, Darcy Denlinger and Savannah Crist were named FM’s students of the month for December 2018. The students were recognized for their outstanding contribution to Franklin Monroe Schools both in and out of the classroom. Vint’s Family Restaurant and Rapid Fired Pizza in Greenville provided coupons for the students.

