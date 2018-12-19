Greenville National Bank supports Darke County Foundation

GREENVILLE – Greenville National Bank recently made a donation to the Darke County Foundation in support of the foundation’s efforts to enrich the well-being of Darke County residents.

GNB’s contribution will help provide scholarships to more than 100 Darke County students and grants to more than 50 local organizations that offer programs and services to Darke County residents.

“We are deeply grateful for the ongoing generosity of Greenville National Bank,” said Christy Prakel, executive director of the Darke County Foundation.

“GNB shows its commitment to Darke County by supporting many charitable causes that strengthen our community,” Prakel said. “These funds will help further our mission to enhance education, the arts, social services, community projects and other meaningful programs in our area.”

The Darke County Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts.

For more information, visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org or call 937-548-4673.