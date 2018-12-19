Greenville High School student charged for threat

GREENVILLE — A threat made Wednesday morning against Greenville High School has a juvenile facing charges.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. the police officer on duty at the school was made aware of a violent threat against the school’s students and staff via an iPad airdrop message sent to a group of approximately 130 students.

The student was immediately located and taken to the assistant principal’s office where the officer stated he heard the suspect say “It would be so easy to bring a gun to school and shoot the place up.”

Police transported the suspect, a 16-year-old male, to Darke County Juvenile Court, where he was released to his probation officer. He faces a charge of inducing panic.

Greenville High School sent out a One Call alert at approximately 10 a.m.

Greenville City Schools Superintendent Doug Fries told The Daily Advocate, “Appropriate action has taken place. Everyone at the high school did a great job looking at the issue immediately.”

Fries provided no further comment on the incident.

Greenville Police urge anyone with information regarding a crime to call 937-548-1103 or the Darke County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 937-547-1661. All callers may remain anonymous.