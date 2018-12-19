Driver injured in tree trimming truck rollover

GREENVILLE – A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a rollover accident when the load he was hauling shifted, causing the tree trimming truck he was driving to roll onto its side.

At approximately 3 p.m. emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Sebring Warner Road in regards to a semi truck on its side.

Upon arrival on the scene, crews found a large tree trimming truck that had rolled onto its side in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 127 at the intersection of Sebring Warner Road.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a white International truck, owned and operated by Tree Masters out of Greenville, hauling a trailer containing a skid steer style loader was northbound on U.S. Route 127 when the driver attempted to make a left hand turn westbound onto Sebring Warner Road. The large diameter trimmings loaded on the International truck shifted during the turn, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side and partially spilling the contents of its load.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries.

Englewood Towing was called to the scene to assist in the recovery and clean up the wreckage.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

A white International truck attempted to make a left hand turn when the large diameter trimmings loaded on the truck shifted, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side and partially spilling the contents of its load. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate