Catholic Adult Singles Club schedules January events

DARKE COUNTY – The Catholic Adult Singles Club has announced its activities for January.

The Catholic Adult Singles Club will go to the Way of the Cross and supper on Jan. 6 in Maria Stein and New Bremen. The club will go bowling on Jan. 13 in New Bremen. It will have a house party on Jan. 19 in New Bremen. On Jan. 27 the group will go to the movies and supper in Piqua.

The Catholic Adults Singles Club enables its members to enjoy the company of fellow single adults through weekly activities and always is interested in meeting new people to join its group.

For more information about the Catholic Adults Singles Club or any of its activities, call Eileen Lamm at 419-678-8691.