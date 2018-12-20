United Way POWER group contributes to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County

SIDNEY – Shelby County United Way’s POWER group recently awarded a grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County to assist with its Career Quest and Sister Power programs.

Career Quest is a partnership with Sidney High School’s Opportunity School and offers one-to-one mentoring for youth to develop hope, build skills and prepare for future careers in the community. The Sister Power program is for current community-based “Big Sister” and “Little Sister” matches and offers bonding between female participants. The grant is being utilized for the purchase of personal and feminine hygiene kits that will be given to children enrolled in these two programs.

POWER is the Shelby County United Way’s Women’s Initiative Group. POWER stands for passionate, optimistic, women, encouraging, results. The mission of POWER is to build a powerful force of women philanthropists who develop financial resources, unite in service and are advocates for programs and initiatives that benefit children and their families in Shelby County.

“The new support that we received from the POWER grant will be used to teach the youth in our program about healthier futures,” Jennifer Bruns, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s executive director, said. “Each student involved in Career Quest and Sister Power will be taught the fundamentals and importance of hand washing along with personal hygiene as habits of good health. At the end of each session the students will take home a hygiene kit for their own personal use. We are appreciative of the POWER support to make all of this possible.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way partner agency. The agency has more than 25 children ready and waiting to be matched with a caring adult. Anyone who would like to make a difference in the life of a child, either through volunteering or financial contribution, should contact the agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.