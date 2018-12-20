East Main Church of Christ plans Christmas Eve service

GREENVILLE – “Heaven Sent to the Whole Earth” is the theme of the East Main Church of Christ’s upcoming Christmas Eve candlelight and communion service.

The church, located at 419 E. Main St. in Greenville, will hold the service from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday with a special musical guest, local artist Joseph Helfrich.

Besides communion available to all believers and a candle lighting, the program also will include special readings, congregational singing, a meditation, a skit titled “On the Side of Angel” and special music by Caleb Cromwell.

For more information, Minister Jim Morehouse may be contacted at 937-547-1557.