JACKSON TOWNSHIP – Jackson Township has canceled its Jan. 7, 2019 meeting.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 21, 2019.

The Jackson Township trustees are Richard Brooks, James Hanes and Doug Longfellow. The fiscal officer is Sandy Denniston. The Jackson Township zoning inspector is Curt Yount. For any zoning matters, contact Yount at 547-7381.