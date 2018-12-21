1 injured in rollover accident after vehicle hydroplanes off the roadway

PALESTINE – A single vehicle rollover accident left one person injured Thursday evening after the vehicle hydroplaned off the roadway.

Emergency personnel from Liberty Township Fire Department, Tri-Village Rescue and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 3000 block of U.S. Route 36 West at approximately 11:10 p.m. to the reports of a single vehicle rollover accident with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a black Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 when the driver lost control of the vehicle after encountering standing water on the roadway, causing it to hydroplane off the left side of the road. The vehicle crossed over a large embankment and rolled at least once before coming to rest in a field on its top.

Deputies on the scene said the female restrained driver of the Elantra sustained what was described as minor injuries in the accident and was treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue before being transported to Wayne HealthCare.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

A black Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 when the driver lost control of the vehicle after encountering standing water on the roadway, causing it to hydroplane off the left side of the road. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_WEB-021-2-1-1.jpg A black Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 when the driver lost control of the vehicle after encountering standing water on the roadway, causing it to hydroplane off the left side of the road. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate A black Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 when the driver lost control of the vehicle after encountering standing water on the roadway, causing it to hydroplane off the left side of the road. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_WEB-005-2-.jpg A black Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 when the driver lost control of the vehicle after encountering standing water on the roadway, causing it to hydroplane off the left side of the road. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate