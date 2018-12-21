Suspects in armed robbery arrested

RICHMOND, Ind. – Both Charles H. Gray and Michael A. Keeton have been arrested on their outstanding warrants in reference to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Dec. 5 in Greenville.

Gray and Keeton are incarcerated in Indiana and are awaiting extradition to Ohio.

The Greenville Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, the Richmond, Indian Police Department, the Wayne County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police.

Anyone with information regarding any crime is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103 or the Darke County Crime Stoppers tip line at 937-547-1661. All callers may remain anonymous.