Bryan Knapp (left) and Dave Knapp (right) of Dave Knapp Ford present a $100 gift certificate toward the purchase of a set of tires to Toni Midlam of Ansonia, a winner in The Daily Advocate’s 12 Days of Giving.

Bryan Knapp (left) and Dave Knapp (right) of Dave Knapp Ford present a $100 gift certificate toward the purchase of a set of tires to Toni Midlam of Ansonia, a winner in The Daily Advocate’s 12 Days of Giving.