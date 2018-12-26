TASKS, Inc. donates to New Madison Boy Scouts

NEW MADISON – TASKS, Inc. (Teaching About Safety Kids Style) recently donated more than $2,000 to New Madison Boy Scout Troop 96 to purchase equipment to assist in teaching first aid to its scouts.

Included in the purchase is a full body CPR/trauma moulage mannequin with full moulage kit, AED trainer and two additional CPR training mannequins, including one infant mannequin.

The First Aid merit badge is a required badge for a Scout to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout, scouting’s highest honor. The First Aid merit badge requires Scouts to be able to perform CPR, use an AED, control bleeding, immobilize fractures and dislocations and recognize signs and symptoms of various ailments and injuries.

With this equipment, the learning experience for the Scouts will be much more realistic.

The TASKS board is excited about this project due to the fact that the equipment will be made available for all troops in the Wayne Trace District to utilize. The Wayne Trace District is made up of all 13 troops in Darke and Preble counties.

Therefore, the effect of this award will be felt across two counties, enabling numerous teens to learn and refresh their first aid skills at their local meetings, camping trips and district-wide events.

As a 501(c)3, any donations made to TASKS, Inc. are fully tax deductible and supported with a receipt and thank you letter from the organization.

For anyone who is interested in donating to TASKS, donations may be sent to TASKS, Inc., 28 E. Ward St., Versailles, OH 45380.

Anyone with questions about the organization or the programs it would support may contact Scott Garrison at 937-371-1249.