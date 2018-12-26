Loure Bohn to speak at Greenville BPW meeting

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club announced Loure Bohn as the featured speaker for its Jan. 10 meeting.

Bohn is a young entrepreneur located near New Madison. She founded Suds in a Bucket Cleaning Service, LLC, which is a residential and commercial cleaning service serving Darke and Wayne counties.

Bohn will participate in the Virginia Allen Young Careerist program, which gives young professional women the opportunity to polish their skills for leadership and presentations and improve upon their written and oral communication skills. She will prepare a short speech for the meeting as part of the YC program and talk about entrepreneurship and starting her own business.

The meeting hosted by the Young Careerist Committee will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Brick Room at the Brethren Retirement Community located at 750 Chestnut, Greenville. The committee includes chair Michele Hook and members Loure Bohn, Diane Delaplane, Jessica Hester and Tammy Dietrich.

The Greenville BPW Club invites women interested in learning more about the club to the meeting. Individuals can contact Vicki Cost at vcost@coxinsurance.com by noon Jan. 7 to make a reservation to attend this meeting. The cost is $12 per person.