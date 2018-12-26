Edison State nursing students honored with pinning ceremony

PIQUA — Edison State Community College honored its most recent nursing graduates on Dec. 13 with a pinning ceremony held in a gymnasium filled with family and friends at the Piqua Campus.

The pinning ceremony is a time-honored tradition in which the graduate nurse is presented to family and friends as a professional who is about to practice nursing, and the graduate is usually “pinned” by the faculty members who have worked with the students throughout their course of study. Each school has a unique pin, which serves as a symbol of the successful completion of a rigorous curriculum, which prepares its graduates to administer to the sick and injured and promote health through the practice of nursing.

Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson and Edison State Program Administrator of Nursing Jill Bobb provided opening remarks praising the work of the nursing students and those who have supported them along the way.

Jean Heath, MA, BSN, RN, OCN, a nursing professional and alumna of Edison State, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker. Heath reflected upon her time as a student and how the education she received helped her to discover a fulfilling career in nursing.

“I have a lot of mementos on my wall and out of every last certification that I have received in my lifetime, this one is my most important one,” Heath said, while holding up her diploma from Edison State. “This is the one that started me. This is where I came from and was able to build a strong foundation to get to where I am today.”

Each of the 33 graduates had the opportunity to submit a word of thanks to those who have supported their education, which was read as they received their pin from an Edison State nursing faculty member. Many used the opportunity to share individual stories of sacrifice and triumph over adversity, the bonds that were formed between classmates and the sincere appreciation held for the Edison State nursing faculty.

Graduates of the program will move on to the next phase of their career, which involves taking the registered nurse licensing exam and seeking employment.

Edison State Community College’s nursing program has maintained full accreditation and approval throughout its history. In 2018, Edison State’s Associate of Nursing Degree program was granted a full five-year approval by the Ohio Board of Nursing. In 2011, the program earned an eight-year accreditation from the National League for Nursing Accrediting Commission, the highest level a program can receive.

Applications for Edison State’s Registered Nursing program are currently being accepted for Fall 2019 semester. For more information about the program, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs or call 937-778-8600.

Carly Brown, of Piqua, receives her pin from Peggy Montgomery, Edison State assistant professor of nursing. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_WEB-IMG_5153.jpg Carly Brown, of Piqua, receives her pin from Peggy Montgomery, Edison State assistant professor of nursing. Courtesy photo