GREENVILLE – The Greenville Police Department has hired Richard Archer as the next patrol officer for the City of Greenville.

Archer will be sworn in at 11 a.m. Jan. 7 in the City Council Chambers.

He was born in Coldwater and lives in Celina. He and his wife, Danielle, have two children and are looking forward to relocating to the Greenville area.

Archer received his Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certificate from Edison State Community College in the summer of 2018.